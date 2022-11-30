Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a six-year contract with an opportunity for extension with the United Kingdom-headquartered Rail Delivery Group to build and run the UK government’s Rail Data Marketplace (RDM).

RDM will be used for sharing real-time information with passengers across the UK, simplifying data sharing across operational bodies and increasing data access for public and private bodies to improve transparency.

“We are delighted to lead on this strategic program with the Rail Delivery Group. Built on TCS Dexam, the Rail Data Marketplace can provide data not only related to the rail industry but could also present adjacent data sources important to passengers and operators, and help deliver an improved experience for users,” Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS, UK and Ireland, said.

Supporting green initiatives

The platform would also have the ability to track environmental parameters, which would allow it to support the UK’s rail decarbonisation agenda,” he added.

Simon Moorhead, CIO and Member of the Board, Rail Delivery Group, said by winning a challenging competitive tender, TCS was able to demonstrate its capability to support the innovative launch of the Rail Data Marketplace.

“This brand-new service will build on the capability created in TCS’s Dexam product supported by Google’s integration tools,” Moorehead said.

It would offer access to new data sources as well as present existing data in more accessible formats to help businesses use rail open data to speed change, reduce costs and create new value for customers,” he said.

