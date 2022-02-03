TCS to add and upskill 1,000 new employees in New Jersey by 2023

February 3

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will be hiring 1,000 additional employees in New Jersey by the end of 2023 to expand operations. The IT major also plans to grow its STEM and computer science education programmes in the State by 25 per cent by skilling a pipeline of local IT talent.

TCS currently has over 3,700 employees in New Jersey with IT and consulting services across industries, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software.

TCS has been among the top two US recruiters for IT services talent, having added more than 21,500 employees in the past five years. Its Edison Business Center facility, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, said, “We are thrilled to have Tata Consultancy Services expand its footprint in New Jersey and invest in our future workforce by expanding its STEM education programmes.”

He added,“TCS is creating thousands of highly-skilled jobs and delivering significant economic growth to New Jersey. Our economic mission trip to India in 2019 continues to bear fruit as we have seen deep investments from Indian companies in our State. We look forward to strengthening our ongoing partnership with TCS as we build a more diverse and inclusive innovation ecosystem where high-tech companies can grow and thrive.”

Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS, said, “New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS, and we are excited to be a part of its growing reputation as a center of innovation. TCS is committed to nurturing tomorrow’s technology leaders through STEM initiatives and volunteerism across New Jersey, so they can continue to drive economic growth and give back to their local communities.”

Skilling programmes

TCS has hired nearly 450 students from colleges and universities across the Garden State and has introduced its own student and educator STEM and computer science programmes to help build a pipeline of local IT talent in New Jersey.

TCS’ goIT programme, a STEM training has directly impacted over 42,000 students in the US and Canada, including more than 870 students in New Jersey across 25 unique events. Overall, more than 2,900 students in New Jersey have engaged in goIT programming, through teaching curriculums and other programs such as CSEdWeek and STEM Career Accelerator Day.

In August 2021, TCS also celebrated the culmination of a month-long goIT STEM Camp with the Edison, New Jersey Board of Education, with 350 students participating.

Trans-disciplinary programme for K-12 education, TCS’ Ignite My Future in School, helped educators embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, language arts, and social studies. In 2021, TCS supported New Jersey teachers and students through two TECHademy events, which are professional development sessions for educators from school districts across the state.