Tech leaders including CEOs of Google, Microsoft congratulate Jeff Bezos, Andy Jassy on new roles

Tech leaders on Wednesday took to Twitter following the announcement of Jeff Bezos stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.

Bezos will be transitioning to a new role of Executive Chair of the Amazon Board in Q3 (July-September) this year, making way for Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS (Amazon Web Services) to take over as the CEO of Amazon.

Tech leaders including the CEOs of Google and Microsoft congratulated Bezos and Jasssy on their new roles.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet tweeted, “Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role!’

Also read: ‘It isn’t about retiring’ says Jeff Bezos on stepping down as CEO of Amazon

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, called it a “well deserved recognition of their accomplishments.”

“Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished,” tweeted Nadella.

WeWork Executive Chairman and COO of Softbank Marcelo Claure welcomed Bezos to the “Executive chairman club.”

Also read: Andy Jassy’s shift from life in the cloud to CEO of Amazon

“Congrats @JeffBezos , welcome to the #ExecutiveChairman club !! This is when the real fun begins !! Congrats @ajassy on your new role!” Tweeted Claure.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce lauded Jassy’s appoinment as the new CEO.

“Congrats @JeffBezos @ajassy!” he tweeted.

“Congrats @ajassy! Amazon could not be in better hands. Thumbs up,” he added.