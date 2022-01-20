Tejas Networks appoints N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Amur S Lakshminarayanan as Directors

Tejas Networks announced the appointment of N Ganapathy Subramaniam and Amur S Lakshminarayanan as Nominee Directors from Panatone Finvest Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited.

V Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Board of Tejas Networks, welcomed the new appointees. He said, “We are delighted to welcome the two industry luminaries to our Board. They bring a rich strategic as well as operational experience, strong domain knowledge and a stellar track record of growing companies from India to a global scale.”

Decades of experience

At present, N Ganapathy Subramaniam is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) since February 2017. He is also the Director and Chairman of Tata Elxsi Limited since November 2014. He has about four decades of experience in TCS in strategic management of technology and operations, across large corporations in both established and new growth markets.

Amur S Lakshminarayanan is the CEO & MD of Tata Communications. Prior to Tata Communications, he was the President and CEO of TCS Japan, where he was in charge of accelerating the company’s market opportunity and developing the brand in the region.

The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Tejas Networks Board, and is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Tejas Networks designs, develops, and sells high-performance wireline and wireless networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.