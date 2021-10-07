TenderCuts elevates top officials as co-founders

TenderCuts, the Chennai-based omni-channel fresh-cut meat and seafood start-up, has elevated its long-time employees - Sasikumar Kallanai, R Venkkatesan and Varun Prasad Chandran - as co-founders to reward them for their service. This comes at a time when it plans to expand its presence across India.

The three top officials who led different verticals of TenderCuts and spearheaded several key projects will now be involved in shaping the company’s future, said Nishanth Chandran, Founder and CEO, TenderCuts, which was launched in 2016.

Expansion plans

Kallanai (Chief Business Officer); Prasad Chandran (Chief Technology Officer) and Venkkatesan (Chief Operating Officer) have been there with the company since the formation years. They have played a major role in the brand’s success. “In line with our expansion plans this year to 10 cities from three and increasing our headcount from the present 1,200 employees by three times in the next few months, we have carried out the elevation of the three officials,” he told BusinessLine.

“We are expanding by following the farm-to-fork approach by directly procuring from local farming and fishing communities to ensure the meat and fish travels a very short distance to reach customers, guaranteeing freshness,” he said.

Meanwhile, TenderCuts will launch its flagship outlet in Bangalore this month - the 41st store - and plans to have 100 stores by the end of this year, he said.

The Covid pandemic lockdown created a positive impact with demand growing by three times as people focussed on hygiene and quality standards. This in turn led to people switching from buying meat at the local wet markets to stores like TenderCuts . “Our run rate is at ₹200 crore. With the expansion plans, we will be growing to a run rate of ₹600 crore,” he said.

The company has so far raised ₹150 crore in various rounds with the most recent one being ₹110 crore raised in February in a round led by Paragon Partners and NABVENTURES, he said.