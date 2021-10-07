TenderCuts elevates top officials as co-founders

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
TenderCuts, the Chennai-based omni-channel fresh-cut meat and seafood start-up, has elevated its long-time employees - Sasikumar Kallanai, R Venkkatesan and Varun Prasad Chandran - as co-founders to reward them for their service. This comes at a time when it plans to expand its presence across India.
The three top officials who led different verticals of TenderCuts and spearheaded several key projects will now be involved in shaping the company’s future, said Nishanth Chandran, Founder and CEO, TenderCuts, which was launched in 2016.
Kallanai (Chief Business Officer); Prasad Chandran (Chief Technology Officer) and Venkkatesan (Chief Operating Officer) have been there with the company since the formation years. They have played a major role in the brand’s success. “In line with our expansion plans this year to 10 cities from three and increasing our headcount from the present 1,200 employees by three times in the next few months, we have carried out the elevation of the three officials,” he told BusinessLine.
“We are expanding by following the farm-to-fork approach by directly procuring from local farming and fishing communities to ensure the meat and fish travels a very short distance to reach customers, guaranteeing freshness,” he said.
Also read: TenderCuts raises ₹110 crore
Meanwhile, TenderCuts will launch its flagship outlet in Bangalore this month - the 41st store - and plans to have 100 stores by the end of this year, he said.
The Covid pandemic lockdown created a positive impact with demand growing by three times as people focussed on hygiene and quality standards. This in turn led to people switching from buying meat at the local wet markets to stores like TenderCuts . “Our run rate is at ₹200 crore. With the expansion plans, we will be growing to a run rate of ₹600 crore,” he said.
The company has so far raised ₹150 crore in various rounds with the most recent one being ₹110 crore raised in February in a round led by Paragon Partners and NABVENTURES, he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...