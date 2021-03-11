Companies

Tesla raises prices of three models

Reuters March 11 | Updated on March 11, 2021

Tesla Inc has increased price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, the electric-car maker’s website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website. Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.

Published on March 11, 2021
