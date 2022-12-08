Textiles major Chiripal Group has announced its foray into the renewables space through the subsidiary Grew Energy Pvt Limited which will manufacture solar components.

The new venture looks to provide solar energy solutions for domestic as well as international markets.

Vinay Thadani, Director, Grew Energy Pvt Ltd informed that initially, the company will set up 2 Giga Watt (GW) of a fully automated unit in Rajasthan, while the other manufacturing facilities will be set up across India in a phased manner.

“Over the period of the next four years, the facility will catalyse a manufacturing capacity of 4 GW PV modules, 3 GW PV cells, and an impressive 300 tonnes/day of tempered glass,” said Thadani.

The company will commence production in June 2023 and will cover the manufacturing of components required for the entire solar energy ecosystem in the next 3-4 years.

Bridging the gap

Grew aims at narrowing down the prevailing gap in the demand and supply in the area of solar energy.

It attributes this gap to the current situation where about 90 per cent of solar components for photovoltaic modules are imported from various countries. The company looks to provide indigenous solar components for PV modules at a competitive value.

“What catapults Grew to soar high is the expert team with 15 to 26 years of experience in sustainable solutions, the spirit of technovation, and a world-class infrastructural facility that brings together intricate engineering and functional design,” Thadani said.

The company, which is one of the participants at the Intersolar event at Gandhinagar being held between December 7-9, has also ventured into solar infrastructure installation and has 50 MW of projects in its kitty.