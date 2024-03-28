Leading beauty and personal care company, the Good Glamm Group, has announced the appointment of Kamal Lath as Group Chief Financial Officer.

“As the newly-appointed Group CFO at Good Glamm Group, he will be at the forefront of our financial strategy and execution, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s next phase of growth. With his extensive experience in global markets, Kamal will also be instrumental in driving our global expansion plans,” the company added.

A Harvard Business School alumnus, he has held significant positions at various organisations including Case New Holland (CNH), L&T Mindtree, K12 Technoservices (Orchids International Schools), and d.light, where he served as Global CFO.

Additionally, Lath served as a Venture Partner at Avaana Capital, a climate and sustainability focused Venture Capital Fund.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group said,“Kamal’s extensive experience and proven track record in finance and business leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team. He brings with him a wealth of global financial knowledge that will help the group strategically further its international expansion plans. We are confident that his vision and expertise will fuel our continued growth and success.”

“It’s an exciting time in the D2C startup space, and joining Good Glamm Group as it gears up for major international expansion is thrilling. I look forward to working with a visionary team dedicated to shaping the future of beauty and personal care, and together, we’ll aim for success and operational excellence,” added Lath.