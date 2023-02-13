Beauty and personal care conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has launched Good Community, an omnichannel network of consumers and experts.

The Good Community will scale online and offline networks of users and experts, allowing them to connect based on shared interests in beauty, parenting, sexual and intimate health, wellness and sustainability. By building large communities of organic evangelists, it aims to increase loyalty, retention and deep brand trust, and in the process develop a significant and actionable repository of first-party insights.

The Good Community will leverage WhatsApp Communities, a feature launched by WhatsApp in 2022, which allows organisations to connect multiple groups under one umbrella to stay better connected and engaged.

This alliance will provide the Good Glamm Group with dedicated support on WhatsApp Communities as well as access to new tools and features which will help scale its impact across existing groups and community members. The collaboration will also extend to workshops and offline events where WhatsApp and the Good Community will educate members on the benefits of WhatsApp Communities for small businesses, interest-based groups, organisations and NGOs working on social causes.

Commenting on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group said, “We are very excited to unveil the Good Community as the fourth strategic moat for the Good Glamm Group. We believe that deep brand love is built when community members become organic evangelists and align closely with brand mission and purpose. Given that we now have first mover advantage in the brand community space, our vision is to scale the Good Community into the largest and most engaged omnichannel network of consumers and experts based on shared deep interests, complementing the Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce flywheel.”

Speaking of the partnership with Whatsapp, she added. “We’re excited to collaborate with WhatsApp, one of the most loved and trusted messaging apps in the country, and help further scale WhatsApp Communities by offering the 12 million transacted customers of Good Brands (who are already on Whatsapp) seamless migration to Whatsapp Communities, and create deeply engaging and enriching experiences for them. With more such platforms and initiatives to follow, our aim is to provide a friction-free and engaging experience to our users.”

Talking about the launch, Vidisha Chatterjee, Director Communications India, WhatsApp, said, “We are thrilled to support the Good Glamm Group in their cause of connecting consumers, experts and brands across the ecosystem with WhatsApp Communities. Our aim with WhatsApp Communities is to make conversations easier, efficient and more impactful by helping organisations stay connected, collaborate effectively, share information, and get things done, without compromising on the privacy and security that people expect from WhatsApp. The Good Glamm Group has already built an impressive consumer base, and with their community members on WhatsApp, we look forward to helping people connect in ways that are both meaningful and important.”

The Good Community seeks to augment and strengthen the Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce flywheel by enabling organic discovery of its products across the Good Brands portfolio, including MyGlamm, The Moms Co, BabyChakra, Sirona, Organic Harvest and St Botanica.

The Good Community already has active community members in more than 100 towns and cities across India. More than 65 per cent of members are based in top 8 metros and over 90 per cent are women in the 18-40 age bracket.

Good Community members will sign up on the Good Brands app and Mweb by verifying their identity and choosing interests. Based on levels of interaction, members will unlock features, experiences and privileges across the community stack.

Good Community sign up benefits include: celebrity meetups, unlocking special features in the brand apps, earning Good Points, earning rewards from the group and partner brands, features on the Good Media Co platforms and social media handles, and shout outs from Good Creator Co influencers, among other things.