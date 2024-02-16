Pune-based Thermax Ltd plans to invest ₹1,000 crore at multiple locations in Gujarat over the next one year.

“Over the next year, we will invest an estimated ₹1,000 crore in Gujarat. These investments will be made in our own chemical plants, setting up renewable energy capabilities and build-own-operate customer plants for biomass and related facilities,” said Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax Ltd, which employs about 2,500 persons in the State.

The company has four manufacturing facilities at Savli, Jhagadia, Dahej and Mundra in Gujarat. “We are setting up a big ion exchange resin manufacturing plant at Jhagadia. We will be investing an additional ₹45 crore into the ₹250-crore plant, which is under construction at Jhagadia,” Bhandari added.

The facilities of the company located in Gujarat are focussed on exports. “The primary output from our plants in Dahej and Mundra gets largely exported. The company exports large boilers from Mundra. Reasonable amount of the products from Savli and Jhagadia also get exported. We export resins, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals, large and small boilers, large petrochemical plants, among others from Gujarat,” he added. The company produces small and big boilers at Savli, while the Jhagadia plant is largely focussed on chemicals.