Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific is partnering with home-grown start-up Mylab to design and develop RT-PCR kits for infectious diseases such as Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MTB MDR), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), genetic analysis (HLA B27), among others.

Some of the kits developed by Mylab have already received licensing rights from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), a Mylab spokesperson told businessline. Mylab’s portfolio of RT-PCR test kits includes those for MTB MDR, HIV, HBV, HCV, HAV, HPV and others.

In partnership with Thermo Fisher, Mylab aims to increase the access of the tests to a greater proportion of the population in India and overseas, it said in a statement.

“Laboratories in India and globally (that) rely on the innovative products from Thermo Fisher will benefit with a much wider range of quality made-in-India diagnostic tests. Also, we would be assisting in tools for analysis of data to help labs make accurate results to their customers,” said Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director at Mylab Discovery Solutions.

Calling it a “milestone moment in Indian diagnostics,” he said, “With these test kits, we intend to help the government in meeting the elimination targets of these diseases.”

In India, TB, HIV and viral hepatitis are serious public health problems and timely interventions are needed to achieve elimination of these diseases by 2030, a note from Mylab said.

“Over the years, India has made significant progress in addressing infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, HIV, and Tuberculosis. The country has implemented large-scale vaccination and treatment programs, as well as invested in research to better understand the epidemiology of these diseases and develop new diagnostic tools. However, India still faces challenges in controlling the spread of these diseases,” said Jagjit Singh Anthak, Director, Genetic Sciences Group and Specialty Diagnostics Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, committing to bring in innovations to advance research and diagnosis of these infections.

