Chennai-based Dr. Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals today announced that it would invest ₹500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to open 30 hospitals in the next three years.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the eyecare chain opening its first super specialty hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The 11,800 sq ft facility is located on MG Road, Governerpet. Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital is already present in six districts in Andhra Pradesh, serving 2,000 patients a day.

In a press release, Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, said the company will set up eyecare centers in all the districts of the state and in major cities such as Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatanam, and Gajuvaka. “We have laid out an investment plan of ₹500 crore towards establishing 30 new hospitals in next three years.”

In December 2022, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals group announced ₹100 crore expansion plans to open more than 10 eye care centers in Kerala in the next two-three years.

Started as a single facility in Chennai in 1957, the eye care speciality chain today has over 135 hospitals across eleven countries.

