SpiceJet’s three Dublin-based lessors — Wilmington Trust, Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited and Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited — have moved a deregistration request with the Directorate Genewral of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for three Boeing 737-800s.

On Tuesday, the DGCA uploaded Irrevocable De-Registration and Export Request Authorisation, submitted by Wilmington Trust, Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited and Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited for Boeing 737-800s, with registration numbers VT-MXJ, VT-SZJ and VT-MXF.

This is a developing story and an e-mail has been sent to SpiceJet seeking comments. SpiceJet has been in a tussle with Wilmington earlier, too.

This comes at a time when another aircraft lessor, Aircastle, has dragged SpiceJet to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the airline over unpaid dues of ₹40 crore for four B737-800 aircraft. This has resulted in a notice from the NCLT. The next hearing is scheduled for May 17, allowing SpiceJet a little over a week to respond.

SpiceJet is also facing a plea filed by Credit Suisse in the Supreme Court alleging contempt of court. The issue dates back to August 2022, when SpiceJet and Credit Suisse agreed to settle a payment dispute of $24 million. However, in April 2023, Credit Suisse moved the Supreme Court, alleging that SpiceJet had failed to pay $4.9 million according to the terms of the settlement.

On the other hand, Carlyle Aviation has converted $100 million of outstanding dues into equity and acquired compulsorily convertible debentures in SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm. This conversion has given Carlyle Aviation a 7.5 per cent stake in SpiceJet.

These legal troubles come at a time when the aviation industry is still recovering from the pandemic and are likely to put a strain on SpiceJet’s operations and financials. Another low-cost-carrier, Wadia-owned GoFirst, is at the brink of insolvency. Lessors have sought deregistration of approximately 39 out of 54 aircraft.