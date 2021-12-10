TI Cycles to sell EVs under Montra brand in 3 segments

TI Cycles of India (TII), part of the Murugappa Group’s Tube Investment of India, on Friday announced that it will market its electric vehicles under ‘Montra’ brand across three segments — last-mile commute, last-mile delivery and personal mobility.

“Montra, an existing brand under TII, has stood for achievement, strength, fearlessness and an ambitious spirit. With the rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the brand too is evolving while retaining its values,” said a company statement.

Under last mile commute TII’s first venture will be in the three-wheel electric autos, which is expected to be launched in Q1 of FY23. In last mile delivery segment, 3W electric cargo vehicles will be introduced. TII has already launched e-bicycles in the personal mobility segment.

“We have been an integral part of the mobility industry through our bicycle, automotive body/components and manufacturing businesses. Our foray into electric vehicle is a step forward in line with our long-term vision, to be an integral part of electric mobility and revolutionise the automotive segment through product and creating an ecosystem for the segment to flourish,” said Vellayan Subbiah, MD, Tube Investments of India.