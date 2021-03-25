Tile adhesive brand Roff to strengthen its presence in Kerala

Roff, a leading tile and stone solutions brand from the house of Pidilite Industries, has unveiled several initiatives to strengthen its presence in Kerala.

The company has introduced a complete range of premium products including Master Fix Adhesives for fixing tile and stone on diverse surfaces like metal, plywood and drywalls, and Power Fix Adhesives, a high strength flexible adhesive for external tiles and stones at any height.​

Roff has also launched an easy to clean, high-performance, 2 component Epoxy grouts for tile joints with patented quartz technology which is available in a wide range of finishes.

To further create awareness in the market, Roff has launched ‘Rising Kerala’, a retail-connect programme. This will include extensive shop branding and educative training sessions for dealers and their linked contractors on the new technologies and correct tiling techniques. The brand also is running an initiative to raise awareness about the importance of using the correct adhesive and the appropriate application tools while fixing tiles and stones in a home.

Debashish Vanikar, President – Tile & Stone Solutions, Pidilite Industries Ltd said, “Kerala has been an important market and is one of the highest contributors to Roff’s overall sales. The company aims to raise awareness about the ill effects of using just cement instead of an adhesive for tiling. We, at Roff have the right solution for every kind of tile and stone fixing challenge faced by the customers.”