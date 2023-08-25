Riding on the uptick in demand from Indian consumers Canadian coffee brand, Tim Hortons will expand its presence to highways across the cities in India.

The brand started with its first outlet in Delhi and completed a year of operation in the country in August. It is now present in 8 cities and has 17 outlets. The company is looking to open outlets on city highways between Mumbai - Pune and Chandigarh.

“The one-year journey has been remarkable in terms of discovery, We have been able to learn from the market, and adapt the offerings of the market and not just geographies but also through channels including high streets and malls. We opened our first airport store in Delhi which is getting a good response. We have been able to deliver consistently the Tim Hortons experience while keeping the core of the brand intact and are also developing local products as per the consumer demand. One has to understand the market before entering and we are now going into multiple cities and geographies which is exciting” said Tarun Jain, CEO, of Tim Hortons India

Expansion plans

The company has stated that it plans to introduce 120 stores by 2026 in different locations across India.

“We will open in Bangalore soon. We do geographies and look at traction and momentum when we enter a market. When we entered Mumbai, we could go into some neighbouring clusters like Pune, when in Delhi going to Noida and Gurgaon these are natural extensions. This is the strategy we want to take and once you get into a cluster you explore all channels. In Mumbai, the Mumbai - Pune expressway becomes a natural extension,” said Tarun Jain.

Local cuisine

The brand that offers pinwheel samosa, baida roti cigar rolls, and chicken makhani ravioli pasta on its menu states that Indian consumers prefer local cuisine.

“Our experience is that Indian consumers want the same authentic core products from the brand but they are willing to experiment on the food side. They are more comfortable with the local cuisine. The other aspect is to experiment and reinvent what is offered on the menu.,” added Jain

