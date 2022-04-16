TIM Paris menswear brand launched in Ahmedabad

Plans to open 12 retail outlets in Gujarat this month

Apparel and accessories player, Primafashion Global Private Limited (PGPL) has launched premium menswear brand 'TIM Paris' in Ahmedabad eyeing the strong revival in the post-covid demand for casual wear.

TIM Paris is launching its first company-owned retail outlet in Ahmedabad on Saturday and total 12 stores by the end of the month in the State.

"We are looking to create value for our customers by providing them apparel quality of international standard with affordable local price. Our target is to cover masses in tier-3 and tier-4 towns," said Capt. Rahul Rajyaguru, Co-Founder & Director, Primafashion Global.

Rajyaguru, an armed-forces personnel-turned-entrepreneur looks to position Tim Paris brand as a high-quality men's wear brand in the value format segment. "We have developed 430 different categories of products for selling through our retail outlets, while 160 products will be sold online initially. We are offering a complete menswear portfolio including the accessories such as belts, deo, undergarments, wallets etc under the TIM Paris brand," said Rajyaguru.

Investment plans

The company, which has invested so far Rs 10 crore towards offline stores, stocks and other administrative costs. The company has planned total investments of Rs 75 crore by end of 2023. Rajyaguru expects to achieve a topline of Rs 114 crore by end of March 2023. By Diwali, the company expects to open 52 physical stores and over 100 stores by March 2023 across India.

Company sources fabric from suppliers like Arvind and gets it stitched under the outsourcing model. "To compete with the global brands on quality and pricing, we are ensuring standardised manufacturing processes as well as bringing our profitability minimal. For this, we have to keep our operational costs and logistics costs low," said Rajyaguru.