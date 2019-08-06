Companies

Titan net rises 11% to ₹364 cr in June quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2019 Published on August 06, 2019

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.84 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹363.74 crore for the the first quarter ended on June 30 this year against a net profit of ₹328.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its net sales rose to ₹5,095.10 crore, a rise of 15.62 per cent as against ₹4,406.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Total expenses were at ₹4,687.47 crore as compared with ₹4,019.79 crore, up 16.60 per cent.

Titan’s revenue from the watches segment was up 20.10 per cent to ₹716.11 crore, against ₹596.26 crore a year ago.

While jewellery was up 14.31 per cent at ₹4,164.10 crore,as against ₹3,642.59 crore of the corresponding quarter. The revenue from the eyewear segment was ₹148.78 crore, up 13.08 per cent as against ₹131.57 crore.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹1,038.05 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

Published on August 06, 2019
Quarterly Results
Titan Company Ltd
