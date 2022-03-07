TN CM launches SPIC’s floating solar unit at Thoothukudi 

OUR BUREAU

Chennai, March 7

Leading fertiliser manufacturer Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has set up a floating solar project at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of ₹150.4 crore.

The power plant come up on the storage ponds of SPIC’s campus was inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

The state-of-the-art 25.3 MW DC/22 MW AC floating solar power plant is to optimise energy production on a sustainable basis. The project aligns with the group’s ESG strategy to implement new-age green and sustainable technology, according to a statement.

Located on the large water reservoir within the SPIC’s premises, the solar plant can generate 42.0 million units of electricity per annum. All the power generated would l be consumed by SPIC and Greenstar Fertilisers.

The solar plant is owned by Greenam Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AM International. SPIC worked with France-based Ceil &Terre to design, engineer, and anchor the floating islands. EDAC Engineering Ltd, another arm of the AM International group, undertook the plant’s construction.

“SPIC is continuously working towards effectively harnessing green energies through innovative projects to reduce carbon footprint. We are glad to be at the forefront of India’s and Tamil Nadu’s march towards clean energy. It is an example of our ESG commitment to progress towards renewable energy,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International Group.

The new plant will generate more energy as water facilitates a cooling effect helping in a higher yield. Apart from clean power, the project will help the environment by curbing water evaporation in the reservoir by about 60 per cent.

“The demand for clean power is the need of the hour, and Tamil Nadu currently holds the capacity to generate more than 15,500 MW of renewable energy. The government is focused on environmentally sustainable projects and the establishment of a similar facility in the existing dams and water reservoirs in the state. These initiatives would lead to the generation of more renewable power, conserving water and minimising the scarce agricultural land being used for establishing solar power generating facility, said Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin.