HealthPlix Technologies has raised $22 million in a Series C funding round led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors.

The funds will be used to ramp up the product innovation, enhance the technology stack and scale user acquisition efforts, said the company. Additionally, the funding round marks the first health-tech growth stage investment made by venture capitalists in 2023.

“We are a 100 per cent doctor-first firm and our vision is to drive better health outcomes at the population level. Today, we serve 2.5 per cent of the entire Indian population. With these new funds, we aim to cater to 200-250 million more patient lives in an 18-month timeframe,” said Sandeep Gudibanda, co-founder and CEO.

HealthPlix claims to empower more than 10,000 doctors and aims to grow the doctor base to more than 25,000 doctors by 2024.

Driving outcomes

‘’We invested in HealthPlix to help further the team’s vision of being the active catalyst for technology adoption in healthcare by allowing doctors to be more productive, thereby driving better outcomes for patients,’’ said Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Advisor to SIG Venture Capital.

Since its inception in 2014, the start-up has introduced several products such as EMR, drug-to-drug interactions (DDI), mobile EMR, AI-powered SmartScan and doctor insights dashboard, among others.