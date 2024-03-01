Torrent Power Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder and has received Letter of Award from Railway Energy Management Company Ltd (REMCL) for setting up of grid-connected renewable power projects, with or without storage, for supply of 100 MW Round-The-Clock power, the company said in a statement. Project shall be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement.

The project cost is approximately ₹2,700 crore for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity for supply of 100 MW RE-RTC power.

The tender requires to maintain minimum annual Capacity Utilisation Factor of 75 per cent in the first 3 years and 85 per cent from 4th year onwards. The tariff for the project is ₹4.25 / Kwh for the period of 25 years. The LoA was granted on February 29, the release added.