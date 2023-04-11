Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for the supply of 1,090 megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the Centre’s to meet anticipated record demand in the summer, two sources said.

Torrent Power quoted ₹13.70 per unit price to supply 770 megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in Gujarat, the sources said.

The tender for 1,000 megawatts gas-based power supply starting Monday has been granted to Torrent Power, sources said.

Gama Infraprop that quoted ₹14.9 per unit price won a tender on Monday for the supply of 90 megawatts, its managing director Rahul Goyal told Reuters.

"Of the 26 gas-based power stations in the country, only two bidders were selected," he said.

RIL had quoted ₹20.5 per unit for supply of 1,010 megawatts, the sources said on condition of anonymity since the contracts have yet to be awarded.

NTPC, Reliance Industries and Torrent Power did not reply to Reuters' request for comment.

The bidding was conducted by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), the power trading arm of India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd. NVVN Ltd, acting on the power ministry's directions, had invited bids for 5,000-megawatt power supply from gas-based power plants.

According to the bid documents, NVVN will buy the power from the selected bidder from April 10 to May 16, 2023. The company will sell the power in the spot markets to increase power availability. The under-recovery will be bridged by the power ministry through its Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

India expects its maximum demand to peak at 230 gigawatts this year and is taking various measures to avert power cuts. The government has brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra NTPC gas-fired capacity.

However, about 24-gigawatts of its gas-based power generation capacity remains underutilised due to a lack of fuel.