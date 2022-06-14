TotalEnergies to buy 25% stake in Adani New Industries

French energy company TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) as part of a deal to form a new green hydrogen project in India with the Adani company.

TotalEnergies, one of the world's biggest oil and gas producers, has faced criticism from climate activists and has been moving into the renewable energy sector and diversifying away from hydrocarbon-centred activities in recent years.