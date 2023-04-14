Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced on Friday, the introduction of an online retail sales platform for the Bengaluru region called Wheels on Web (WOW).

This new platform offers customers the ability to book, purchase, and get delivery of their preferred models from the comfort of their homes, the company said in a release. Moreover, the platform provides real-time information about the status of their booked product, to enhance credibility, transparency, and confidence among patrons.

According to the company, its digital contribution to sales has increased by five times, and the company’s e-bookings have substantially increased by 20 times as compared to past years. Similarly, its virtual showroom continues to gain popularity, with close to 1.3 million customers exploring it annually.

Earlier, the company said its wholesales stood at 15,338 units in February, up 175 per cent YoY as compared with 8,745 units in the same month last year.

With the launch of the platform, TKM aims to offer an even more enhanced digital experience for its customers. To start with, the platform offers many models like the HyCross (gasoline), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta (GX), facilitating an easy and convenient buying experience for the Bengaluru region.

However, the company, last Friday, announced that it has decided to temporarily halt bookings of Innova Hycross from April 8, owing to ongoing supply challenges.

In 2021, TKM launched its virtual showroom to provide its customers with a digital platform to access and explore its various models and accessories, facilitating a 360-degree immersive experience from the comfort of their homes. With this new development, the virtual showroom is well integrated with the platform that presents an absolute digital experience to customers, allowing them to know and own Toyota vehicles and services.

“In line with our core philosophy of putting the customer first, we are continuously striving to deliver ever-better services to consumers. We believe that our newly launched online retail platform will revolutionise the car buying experience in India, said Atul Sood, Vice President of sales and strategic marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Wheels on Web is a business-to-consumer (B2C) platform, which reflects the company’s core commitment to enhance customer experience in its digital space, enabling hassle-free car buying with innovative features and services.