Toyota Tsusho, a trading company and part of the Toyota Group, has teamed up with Tokai Corp, a specialist in hospital linen supply and medical peripheral businesses in Japan, to launch Valabhi Hospital Services in India.

With the aim of revolutionising hospital linen management and offering improved hygiene in healthcare institutions, it will provide comprehensive end-to-end linen management services to hospitals in India, the company said in a press release.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Tokai Corporation have collaborated to offer comprehensive linen management services to hospitals in India, with a 55 per cent and 45 per cent stake, respectively.

Expanding operations

Valabhi Hospital Services will operate in Bengaluru alongside its partners, Adityavani Facility Service and Vashkleen Laundry Services. The venture plans to expand its operations into other peripheral services in interstate cities and neighbouring States in the near future.

“Ensuring the provision of clean and hygienic linen is crucial for maintaining high standards of patient care. The laundry management process is a comprehensive one that involves estimating the required stock of linen, identifying and segregating soiled and dirty linen, labelling for identification and traceability, collecting and transporting them in covered trolleys to the laundry, thoroughly disinfecting and sluicing the soiled linen, and more. We are happy that we are bringing the technology and philosophy to India,” said Toshiaki Asai, Representative Director, Senior Executive Director, TOKAI Corp.

Healthcare-acquired transmission of infections remains a significant risk and cost for healthcare environments worldwide. To mitigate this risk, it is crucial to improve operational procedures for HAI prevention, including the management of hospital linens, according to Hiroyuki Shinoda, Managing Director, Valabhi Hospital Services.

He added that they have based their business on three features: a linen rental model to free the hospital management from capex expenditure, an RFID tag system for ease of ground-level staff, and an end-to-end linen management service to avoid any dysconnectivity between person-to-person.