Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches self-charging hybrid electric vehicle Vellfire

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled ‘Vellfire’ - the new luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle - in India. The company has already sold more than 6,00.000 units globally.

A strong hybrid

Vellfire delivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints. It is a strong hybrid.

Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running 40 per cent of distance at 60 per cent of the time on electric or zero emission mode with the engine off.

The 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offers 86 kW (115 BHP) power and a maximum torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm. The new Vellfire engine which is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience.

Interiors

Thespacious and modern interior of the Vellfire assures one of lounge class travel wherever he or she wishes to go. In addition to the high body rigidity, a newly developed VIP tuned suspension has been adopted for the rear to achieve a luxurious ride, while maintaining stability.

The efficient Gasoline Hybrid Engine delivers exemplary power, fuel efficiency, environmental performance backed by hybrid system provides enhanced fuel efficiency and acceleration. This advanced technology bumped-up by the hybrid synergy has also contributed to an impressive mileage of 16.35 Km/l as certified by test agency (under standard test conditions).

The Vellfire comes with 17-speaker JBL premium audio, power adjustable seats with Ottoman function, 16 colors ambient light & super long seat sliding function.

The company’s take

Vikram Kirloskar- Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. As industry leaders, it is imperative for us to challenge ourselves and provide customers with new breakthroughs that not only promises magnificence and comfort, but also contributes to the well-being of the ecosystem."

"TKM has environmentally sustainable solutions at the heart of all our business operations and every single vehicle that is manufactured in the plant. Along the lines, our latest offering New Toyota Vellfire too embodies our commitment of offering “Ever-Better Cars with Ever-Better Technology for an Ever-Better Environment,” he said.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Globally, we have a caravan of luxury offerings, and the launch of Toyota Vellfire in India marks a significant moment in our journey. Today’s announcement is a significant step in our mid-to-long-term plan to achieve Zero CO2 challenge.”

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Toyota Vellfire offers a perfect blend of superior craftsmanship and comfort while delivering a phenomenal fuel efficiency with its Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Technology."

Soni added that the Vellfire is well-aligned with Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 which encourages us to move towards a society where people, cars and nature can coexist in harmony.