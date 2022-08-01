Toyota Kirloskar Motor records its highest-ever wholesales in a single month 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced sales of 19,693 units in July, the highest ever wholesales clocked by the manufacturer in a single month ever since its inception in India, registering a growth of 50 per cent compared to its wholesales in the corresponding period last year.

“The month of July has been positive for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards mass electrification in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high-volume B SUV segment — the Urban Cruiser Hyryder,” said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM.

The company sold 13,105 units in July 2021. TKM also registered a growth of 19 per cent over its wholesales of 16,500 units sold in June 2022. This significant milestone also reinforces the popularity of segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Legender enjoy. The new Glanza and Urban Cruiser, continue to gather momentum. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire too, continue to garner healthy customer orders, said the release.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited was established in 1997 and has two plants in Bidadi with a combined installed production capacity of 5,20,000 units. It employs close to 6,000 people across all its operations.