Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the commencement of three-shift operations at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi from May 2023, which is expected to boost the plant’s production output by over 30 percent so as to meet the strong booking numbers for its entire range of product portfolio in the country.

The move is backed by the rising demand for its existing portfolio of products and its new launches in 2022, said the company. Additionally, the announcement also means that the company will be generating additional employment of close to 25 percent, including increased intake from the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), which is the company’s existing technical education facility in its Bidadi plant, with a focus on scaling up students’ skills on advanced technology by Toyota’s globally certified expert trainers.

Expansion

Last year, TKM also undertook a major expansion of TTTI, with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academically, batch-wise). TKM currently has a 6,000-member team, including production and non-production staff. “As we remain optimistic about the market, our customer-first philosophy will continue to manifest across all our business decisions, one of which is the start of the third shift operation, which is a testimony to the response received by our offerings. As we look forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to build ever better and greener cars, contributing to India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and sustainable mobility,” said Sudeep Dalvi, SVP and Chief Communication Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

According to the company, it has had a strategic focus on maximising plant efficiency and embracing cutting-edge technologies, as exemplified by the newly established e-Drive manufacturing line at TKAP, thus underscoring its contribution to Make in India, Skill India and energy efficiency.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit