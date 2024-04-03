Aiming to increase its positioning in the compact SUV segment, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its compact Urban Cruiser Taisor starting at ₹7.73 lakh.

The Taisor will be offered in a 1.2-L petrol engine and a 1.0-L turbo petrol engine. Deliveries of the SUV will begin in May.

Taisor is being manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, as both companies have formed a strategic alliance. Toyota’s presence in the SUV space comprises one vehicle in the premium, three vehicles in the medium and two vehicles in the compact SUV segment.

“The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies. The emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new “India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region,” said Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

With the SUV segment leading in the automobile market with 41 per cent share followed by hatchbacks with 32 per cent share, Toyota is aiming to expand its market share.

“Taisor is positioned in the A- SUV segment and will be our welcoming model for new and replacing customers. It will help us bring new customers to the Toyota family and make them experience the vehicle with the 650 touchpoints we have in the country,” said Sabari Manohar, Vice-President - Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM

Capacity expansion

TKM, which recently announced the setting up of a new plant in Karnataka, plans to increase capacity up to one lakh units.

“To enhance the availability of our products, we have added the third shift, which has added a capacity of 30 per cent up to 33,000 units. In addition, we have also announced the setting up of a new plant in Bidadi. With both the initiatives, our capacity will go up to 4.45 lakh units from the present 3.45 lakh,” said Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice-President, TKM.

Exports

The company is also planning to export the vehicle to its key markets.

“We export cars to our major markets including West Asia. In 2023, we exported 15,000 cars. We are also exporting automobile components from India,” added Gulati.

