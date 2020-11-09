Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

This will help TMCA accelerate its quality and digital transformation journey over the next three years, a statement said.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies, said in this IoT-enabled future of connected and autonomous vehicles, technology will disrupt the entire automobile value chain and software is going to greatly influence the future of the automobile industry.

“Digital transformation in the automobile industry will take place in the future across the value chain from the connected supply chain and manufacturing, to providing a virtual experience in the car buying process, car mobility as a service, and autonomous driving. It is very important to ensure that high quality software will enhance the customer experience,” he added.

Cigniti has been working with Toyota Australia since 2017.

This new agreement with Cigniti will assist Toyota in increasing its automation cadence by achieving test automation and non-functional testing goals across multiple digital platforms, the statement said.