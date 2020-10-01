Toyota sells 8,116 units in September

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it sold a total of 8,116 units in September as against a total of 10,911 units in corresponding month last year.
However, it grew by 46 per cent when compared to the sales in August. The company had clocked 5,555 units in August.
“We are seeing demand pick up and a lot more confidence in our dealers, thereby witnessing a 14-18 per cent growth in orders when compared to last few months. September has been our best month so far, ever since the pandemic hit us in March," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service TKM said.
Factors leading to this can be attributed to the pent up demand amongst customers as well as the onset of the festive season, he said.
"In terms of production, our manufacturing side has gone back to two shift production a day, thereby supporting us to keep up with the demand. Another factor leading to such demand could be attributed to the new launches in the market," Soni said.
TKM also announced the launch of Urban Cruiser in September and has got a good response from its customers and the market, ever since it opened the bookings for Urban Cruiser, he added.
