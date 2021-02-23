TransUnion opens new centre in Pune

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
TransUnion, a global information and insights company, on Tuesday announced the opening of a new functional centre in Pune as an expansion of its Global Capability Centee (GCC) in Chennai.
Located at Nagar Road, Yerawada, Pune, the new centre will deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai location, which offers a full stack of capabilities to fuel innovation and act as a catalyst for customer success. TransUnion plans to hire diverse high end tech talent with expertise in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing and intelligent automation for the centre.
“The investment in this new centre will help us harness the best talent pool available to enable a wide range of technology and business operations for the global enterprise” said Debasis Panda, Vice President, Operations, TransUnion. “The Pune centre is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability center in South Africa.”
In 2018, TransUnion set up its first Global Capability Center in Chennai. From a pilot team of 20 associates, it has grown to more than 900 associates. In 2020, the Chennai capability center has been certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute as “India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces”, “India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women”, and “India’s Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM".
Panda said, 50 per cent of the new hires for the Pune centre would be laterals with 5 to15 years of experience and the rest would be hired from Tier 1 campuses like IITs and NITs and Tier 2 colleges.
Congratulating TransUnion on the new centre launch, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said: “This is a welcome move from TransUnion during the pandemic era. The expansion of its Global Capability Center in Chennai to Pune will immensely benefit the organisation and enable it to further leverage talent, develop new capabilities and foster innovation. India continues to be a preferred hub for global capability centers because of its very favorable ecosystem. Access to an exceptional talent pool with domain expertise and in-demand technology skills is the primary reason we are witnessing accelerated growth in the number of GCCs coming to our great country.”
