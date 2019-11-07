TransUnion to develop Chennai GIC into global hub

Renor PowerCab review: Retro looks, vintage quality audio
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
After a year of its global in-house centre (GIC) in Chennai, TransUnion, a US-based risk and information risk solutions provider to business and consumers, plans to double its employees in the city office to over 1,000 in the next 12 months to support its activities in over 30 global markets.
TransUnion’s growth in Chennai will take place across multiple disciplines and areas of expertise. The GIC has already on-boarded the first group of campus hires from various tier-1 colleges, This will further strengthenChennai GIC and develop into a global hub for innovation according to a press release.
Abhi Dhar, Executive vice president and Chief Information and Technology Officer, TransUnion, said that India and Chennai capability is a key part of the company’s global growth story. Given the kind of innovation and the wealth of talent in the technology space, it makes sense to grow employee base as we support TransUnion’s global solutions efforts and partner with the wider FinTech and start-up community. The vision is to explore new initiatives that will benefit businesses and consumers on a global scale, he said.
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...