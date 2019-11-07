TransUnion to develop Chennai GIC into global hub

After a year of its global in-house centre (GIC) in Chennai, TransUnion, a US-based risk and information risk solutions provider to business and consumers, plans to double its employees in the city office to over 1,000 in the next 12 months to support its activities in over 30 global markets.

TransUnion’s growth in Chennai will take place across multiple disciplines and areas of expertise. The GIC has already on-boarded the first group of campus hires from various tier-1 colleges, This will further strengthenChennai GIC and develop into a global hub for innovation according to a press release.

Abhi Dhar, Executive vice president and Chief Information and Technology Officer, TransUnion, said that India and Chennai capability is a key part of the company’s global growth story. Given the kind of innovation and the wealth of talent in the technology space, it makes sense to grow employee base as we support TransUnion’s global solutions efforts and partner with the wider FinTech and start-up community. The vision is to explore new initiatives that will benefit businesses and consumers on a global scale, he said.