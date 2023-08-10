Trent, the fashion retail outlet, has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was up 45 per cent at ₹167 crore against ₹115 crore logged in same period last year.

Income increased 47 per cent to ₹2,680 crore (₹1,847 crore).

The Star business, consisting of 65 stores, continued to witness improved customer traction and generated operating revenue growth of 33 per cent in quarter under review. Besides strong volume growth, the business experienced an all-round operating performance improvement, said the company.

Also Read: Trent to push store brands to grow grocery chain Star Bazaar

Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent said the lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories and channels continue to witness strong momentum and continue to see growing relevance for the offerings.

The company will further expand reach with vigour with the aim to be more proximate and convenient to customers, he said.

“We also continue to apply our playbook to the Star business and are witnessing strong customer traction, instilling a growing conviction in us to build out this growth engine in the food and grocery space. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders going forward,” he added.