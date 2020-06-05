TTK Prestige launches first Prestige Lifestyle store; eyes ₹2,000-cr luxury kitchen appliances market

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
TTK Prestige, the country’s popular kitchen appliances brand, opened its first Prestige Lifestyle store at Hennur Road in Bengaluru on Friday. This marks the brand’s foray into the luxury kitchen segment, where it will compete with brands including Elica, Faber and Kaff.
Prestige Lifestyle is a new line of premium stores aimed at catering to the discerning Indian home chef, who seeks a state-of-the-art kitchen. As the leader in the kitchen appliances segment, TTK Prestige’s expansion into new categories such as dishwashers, built-in ovens and island chimneys, is in keeping with its existing strategy of gaining a strong foothold in this fast-growing segment.
Set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, the new 900-sq-ft Prestige Lifestyle store provides consumers with over 70 different products to pick from. The range of products combines innovative global technology along with durability to cater to Indian conditions and cooking habits.
“We pride ourselves on placing the Indian home-maker at the core of our business. People’s exposure to luxury and a better standard of living are what is fuelling the demand for high-end kitchen appliances. As most of us are spending time indoors, the kitchen is becoming the heart of the home. This means that people are becoming increasingly keen to create a space that epitomises luxury and comfort. We are immensely proud of our first store situated at Hennur Road and we are sure that Bengaluru residents are going to enjoy their shopping experience,” said Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige.
The company has an established network of 570 plus Prestige Xclusive stores (earlier known as Prestige Smart Kitchen) across 340 cities pan India.
“With our foray into the luxury kitchen segment we are looking at an addressable market opportunity of ₹2,000 crore. While the average selling price is ₹1,500 – ₹2,000 at our Prestige Xclusive stores, it will be ₹10,000 plus in a Prestige Lifestyle store. The plan is to establish a strong footprint for Prestige Lifestyle stores in other select markets. In the first year, five new stores are scheduled for launch across India. Our second store will open in 15 days, on Tumkur road in Bengaluru,” Kalro told BusinessLine.
The Prestige Lifestyle store also offers free installation and smart EMI options for customers.
TTK Prestige Limited is part of the TTK Group. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’ a range of home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched the Judge Brand in India in August 2017.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...