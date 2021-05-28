TTK Prestige rolls out benefits to deceased employees’ families

TTK Prestige has rolled out a series of measures to provide Covid-19 relief and support to employees and their families, as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

The company has primarily focused on three areas that include support to family members in case an employee passes away, Covid-19 relief for employees and their families as well as an in-house vaccination programme, a statement from the company said on Friday.

The company said that in case of the demise of an employee because of Covid-19, TTK Prestige will make an ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased that is equivalent to 100 per cent of the monthly take-home salary for a period of a year. In the second year, the amount will be equivalent to 50 per cent of the monthly take-home salary. Medical insurance coverage will be extended to the existing nominated family members for a period of two years from the date of death of the employee. TTK Prestige will also aim to provide employment to one family member, subject to employment readiness, the skillset of the candidate and business requirements.

Staff well-being

As part of its relief measures, TTK Prestige is providing Covid-19 testing, a home quarantine programme, 24/7 telehealth services, support on medical emergencies and ambulance activation. The employee wellness assistance programme will ensure that employees and their families get access to psychological counselling to support emotional wellbeing, an app-based mindfulness program and mental health awareness sessions. TTK Prestige has also announced plans to offering an onsite vaccination programme to all employees and family members across major locations.

T.T. Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige said: “as a company, we believe that we can emerge stronger from adversities by staying united and standing together as a family. Given that our country is going through such difficult times, it is important for us to extend whatever support we can to our team and their respective families to keep them safe. I remain steadfast in my belief that together we can and we will overcome.’’