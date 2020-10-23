Turning students into digital-ready professionals the TCS way

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The process of induction of freshly hired talent is a tough challenge for IT firms. The process, which generally takes 3-6 months, involves time, effort and money as the not-so-industry-ready fresh graduates are taught the basic skills of the trade.
Getting them ready while in college could, well, be a solution.
TCS, the biggest Indian IT firm and the largest employer among the IT firms, has successfully experimented with a Remote Internship Programme that solved the problem of skill gaps. Internships have now been made an integral part of the new education policy.
The one year that the students spend on the campuses after getting offer letters from the IT firms will be utilised to equip them with various skills.
“The idea is to create industry-ready graduates at scale by a multi-pronged approach. Besides bringing in changes in curriculum and conducting student development workshops, the programme focuses on faculty development initiatives,” V Rajanna, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Technology Business Unit) of TCS, told BusinessLine.
As it drastically cuts time-to-induct recruitees, the Remote Internship Programme will also be useful in the post-Covid-19 scenario.
“We hire thousands of engineering graduates towards the end of their third year. When they finish their degrees and come to the IT campuses for work, they need a few months of training to make them ready for the job,” Rajanna, who is also the former president of the IT and ITES Industry Association of combined Andhra Pradesh (ITsAP), said.
The students who have undergone the programme are routed through a customised, shorter, advanced induction plan.
The Remote Internship Programme is monitored and guided by the two-in-a-box approach. Both academicians on the campus and industry experts would jointly monitor the implementation of the programme.
“The programme provides contextual and application-oriented training with a vision to be productive right from Day 1 of their joining. Students typically spend almost a year in college post campus hiring by corporates. This time can be effectively used to help them build the necessary skills to be future-ready,” he said.
For one, tweaking the curriculum and adding an IoT (Internet of Things) module in an elective in the third year for the Electronics and Computer Engineering stream, help students understand and implement end-to-end IoT stack.
“We focus on training of the faculty, who are going to be the key drivers in the implementation of the programme, and this will also boost academic excellence. Also, we focus on open source technologies so that colleges don’t have to spend much on the programme,” he said.
The industry experts help the college in formulating realistic problem statements for final year projects.
“We conduct workshops on IoT, cloud computing, computer vision and several other deep tech areas wherein experts from the industry provide empirical knowledge to students,” Rajanna said.
“Projects guided by academicians and industry experts ensure that students not only get a thorough understanding of the technology concepts but also get an exposure to real-world problems,” he said.
“While working on the projects, students also hone essential soft skills such as critical thinking, time management, conflict resolution and interpersonal skills,” he said.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...