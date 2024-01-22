Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (TFL), a leading manufacturer of soda ash and a part of the Singapore-based AM International, has said that the company has restarted operations at its Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu, which was affected by heavy flooding last month.

“We wish to inform you that normalcy in the factory has been restored, and the plant has resumed its operations smoothly since Sunday afternoon, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Due to heavy rains in the Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the company’s production facilities at Thoothukudi were flooded, and as a result, the production was stopped on December 17, 2023.

