TVS Srichakra Ltd (referred to as TVS Eurogrip) has unveiled a new range of agricultural radial tyres as the company seeks to grow the business in the off-highway segment with an expansion of products as well as capacity.

The Chennai-headquartered company showcased its new off-highway tyres — Tigertrac radial series, comprising a range for tractor, row crop and flotation tyres at the Farm Progress Show 2023, held during August 29-31, in the US. This show is reported to be the largest outdoor farm event in the country.

The products displayed include Tigertrac FL909, Steel Belted and FL900 Textile Belted flotation radials for agricultural transport and implements.

Footprint expansion

The company believes that participation in such an event will help it expand its footprint in the US.

“We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demands from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities at international forums,” said Arvind Singh, COO, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

