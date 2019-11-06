Companies

TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan conferred with Deming Prize

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

File Photo of TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan.   -  BusinessLine

TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan was conferred with the prestigious Deming Prize at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this award for his contributions in the field of total quality management (TQM), TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The Deming Prize is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE).

Accepting the award, Srinivasan said, “I am truly honoured by the recognition conferred upon me by the prestigious Deming committee and JUSE. This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues & associates who have worked hard to implement Total Quality Management at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989.”

As the past president of CII and chairman of National Committee for Quality, Srinivasan played an active role in accelerating TQM promotion across the country. Srinivasan is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Group and TVS Motor Company.

Published on November 06, 2019
award and prize
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coal India to enter advance agreements overseas for coking coal