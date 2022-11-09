Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has entered into a partnership with Amazon India under which Amazon will use TVS Motors’ electric vehicles to deliver goods to customers.

In addition, the two companies will work together to examine EV use cases for various Amazon businesses for its network and logistical requirements. To test solutions, both companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicles through partner bases and delivery associates across India.

“Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations, and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

He said, the collaboration with TVS Motor will strengthen Amazon India’s delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to the existing fleet. “This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” he added.

“With the great success of TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company

He added that TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership.

This partnership is also in line with TVS Motor’s announcements aiming to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter, and premium. TVS Motor Company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.

TVS Motor targets local logistics players, delivery associates, and fleet operators, among others for its electric two and three-wheelers.