TVS Motor launches all-new Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 bikes

TVS Motor Company has introduced two all-new bikes in its Apache range – Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 – as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the Apache segment that has become intensely competitive.

The price of the Apache RTR 160 (drum version) is ₹1,17,790 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the disc variant is priced at ₹1,21,290 and the Apache 160 disc BT version is priced at ₹1,24,590. The Apache RTR 180 Disc BT comes with a price tag of ₹1,30,590.

Increased power and weight reduction

The RTR 160 will churn out 16.04 PS of power at 8,750 rpm with a torque of 13.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm, while RTR 160 comes with 17.02 PS power at 9000RPM & torque of 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm.

The power increase coupled with a weight reduction of 2 kg in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, offering an unravelling riding experience, said a statement.

Competitive 150-cc plus segment

Though the company is the leader in the above-150cc to 200cc segment with its Apache range of bikes, TVS Motor has seen a huge drop in its market share in the past year – to about 30 per cent from 43 per cent a year ago given increasing competition as Yamaha, Bajaj, and Hero have been boosting their presence and share in the segment.

“The 150-cc plus segment has become very competitive. Of course, there is a wide mix of products and consumers in this segment. In this segment, prospective buyers are always looking for products that are very exciting and differentiated. TVS Apache is focused on race enthusiasts who are young, confident, and passionate riders. We are introducing these two all-new bikes targeted at the above customers,” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said during the virtual launch of the new bikes.

New features and technologies

Designed as “The All-New Racer’s Choice”, the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 are updated with striking style elements and new attractive graphics that are in line with its racing DNA. The two motorcycles also have new features like an all-new LED headlamp, offering superior range and light penetration, as well as an all-new, LED tail lamp, it said.

Besides offering advanced Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnect TM technology with Voice Assist, the new bikes come with three ride modes namely - Rain, Urban, and Sport, showcasing their adaptability to different conditions.

These motorcycles also get an X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator, and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX. Apache RTR 180 series is available in 2 colours, while Apache RTR 160 series is available in 5 colours.