TVS Supply Chain Solutions clocks 1 lakh CKD kits milestone for TVS Motor

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) announced that their dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) achieved a milestone of clocking 100,000 CKD (Complete Knock-Down) kits for its client - TVS Motor Company.

The TVS SCS’s tech-driven facility can cater to all the markets of TVS Motor Company in India and across the globe. To augment the global export capacity, this partnership drives the CKD assembly targeting zero defects by utilising technology and automation in a very cost-effective way, says a release.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, it’s an important occasion as we cross 100,000 CKD kits from the facility and an opportunity to play a support role in helping TVS Motor in its journey to global leadership. “Our relationship with TVS Motor goes back two decades and we are committed to bringing the best technology and high standards of automation, which is evident in this facility, as we look forward to building on this capability in our other geographies,” he said.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor, said, “TVS SCS will continue to be the preferred supply chain solutions partner for TVS Motor. This milestone signifies the ability of the team to quickly adapt our processes and provide defect-free products through adopting technology and adhering to supply chain best practices. With TVS SCS providing clear product output visibility, we could better plan our production and supply chain.”