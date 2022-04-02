hamburger

Companies

TVS Motor picks up 70 per cent in UK’s e-bike firm EBCO

Our Bureau | Chennai, April 2 | Updated on: Apr 02, 2022

TVS Motor (Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor, bought the stake for ₹11.6 crore 

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has picked up a majority stake in UK-based EBCO engaged in the development and manufacture of e-bikes, for a sum of ₹11.6 crore (£1,163,070).

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd (TVSM Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, acquired a 70 per cent stake in EBCO and thereby, it (EBCO) has become a subsidiary of TVSM Singapore as well as the company, according to a statement.

Founded in 2010, EBCO is a British company providing smart connected mobility solutions through a pipeline of e-bikes across the city and mountain biking segments. The company has tie-ups with most major dealers across the United Kingdom.

EBCO is the exclusive distributor of Corratec e-bikes in the UK. IKO Sportartikel Handels GmbH (Corratec) is one of Germany’s largest e-bike manufacturers with a manufacturing plant in Bavaria and another upcoming one in Romania.

Published on April 02, 2022
TVS Motor Company Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you