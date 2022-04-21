TVS Motor to pump in an additional investment of £100 million in UK’s Norton 

Chennai, April 21

Leading two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain’s most iconic sporting motorcycle brand that it acquired in April 2020.

“TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place. This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility, said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said in a press release.

The new investment is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next three years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market.

A brand new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, the UK, which houses Norton’s manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub.

“Trade and investment between the UK and India are creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement.