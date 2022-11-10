TVS Srichakra Ltd has reported a 44 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹36 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against ₹25 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of strong revenue growth.

The company’s profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹49 crore ( ₹33 crore).

Its revenue from operations grew 20 per cent at ₹805 crore compared with ₹672 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company, in a statement, announced the international launch of its two new products — Roadhound, a sport touring tyre, and Climber XC, an off-road specialty tyre at the 2022 EICMA (acronym of International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) Motor Show in Milan, Italy.

The tyres will be available from early 2023 with a size range covering both radial and x-ply applications.