Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVSSCSS) will sell 4.5 per cent of its equity stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd (TVSILP), an associate company, to Lingotto Opportunity Fund LLP for a consideration of ₹51.30 crore.

The fund is an investment limited partnership incorporated under the laws of Ireleand, says a communication issued by TVSCS to the National Stock Exchange.

TVSILP, which is based in Mumbai, is involved in the business of creating, operating and maintaining industrial infrastructure, comprising warehouse buildings, assembling /sub –assembling hubs, factory buildings, logistics and industrial parks on pan-India basis and providing services in engineering, procurement and construction.

