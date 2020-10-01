Twitch launches Soundtrack to provide rights-cleared music

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Streaming platform Twitch has launched a new tool for creators called Soundtrack by Twitch.
The tool that Twitch has been developing for the past year provides curated, rights-cleared music that creators can play while streaming.
“Soundtrack gives you a curated collection of rights-cleared music and integrates with your streaming software to separate your audio sources, allowing you to keep your channel safe while you create compelling content and grow as a creator,” Twitch said in an official release.
The tool helps streamers play music while avoiding a copyright strike. Three copyright strikes can lead to a permanent ban from the platform. The music provided under Soundtrack has been all cleared for worldwide listening during live streams.
“Music from Soundtrack is separated into its own audio channel so you can play music on stream without worrying about your archives being muted or receiving strikes against your Twitch channel,” explained Twitch.
The platform provides playlists and stations curated by Twitch music curation staff, select streamers and industry partners.
“Our curation team will be expanding our content offering with new Playlists and Stations regularly,” Twitch said.
The platform is providing an early version of the tool, which is compatible with OBS Studio v26.0 or later on PC. It will soon be adding Twitch Studio & Streamlabs OBS compatibility.
We will continue to expand Soundtrack’s availability to creators in the coming weeks, Twitch said.
