Two new features from VoIP service provider CallHippo

CallHippo, an on-demand Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider, has launched two features — GlobalConnect and Last Called By.

GlobalConnect is a tool for businesses with customers all around the world, said a company press statement. Using this tool, sales team members can hover on any number; it not only tells them if the number is valid or not but also shows the local time where the number is in use. This helps them decide whether to make the call or not.

The Last Called By feature helps customer-support teams with multiple agents. When an agent calls a number, the feature shows him/her which agent had dialled the number the previous time. This helps to communicate better with the customer and understand the reference.

CallHippo allows start-ups and businesses to buy instant local support numbers from over 50 countries around the world, the statement said. With its easy-to-use interface and robust backend architecture, any business can set up its call centre in less than three minutes, it added.

CallHippo, established in 2017, implements cloud computing in the world of telephony. The platform allows the deployment of a flexible telephony network wherever an internet connection is available. The aim is to replace desktop phones with softphones, eliminating the complexity of setting up a support centre, said the company’s founder, Ankit Dudhwewala.