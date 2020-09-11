Two Sri City units partner with Dassault’s Rafale aircraft project

In the backdrop of Rafale aircraft being inducted into the Indian Air Force, Sri City announced that two of its units based there — Hunter Douglas and Siddhartha Logistics are associated with Dassault’s Rafale aircraft project.

While Hunter Douglas India installed the metal ceiling at the service hanger of the aircraft, Siddhartha Logistics hold the inventories of individual parts at its modern warehouse.

Hunter Douglas India Ltd., a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Hunter Douglas group, has a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture Architectural Products in Sri City, under the brand name Luxalon. As partners in readying the ground support facilities, Hunter Douglas has supplied and installed the ‘Luxalon 300C’ Linear metal ceiling for the Rafale fighter Jet Hanger at Ambala Air Force Station.

Siddhartha Logistics, a unit at Free Trade Warehousing Zone of Sri City, holds the inventories of parts for Dassault France. It has developed a supply chain model which is mainly used for Defence Offset logistics and supply chain management for India.

Besides Dassault France, it offers its warehousing services to many defence manufacturers, including Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, said, “We feel honoured as these units are able to contribute their best to the nation. With the constant support and encouragement of the Andhra Pradesh government, Sri City emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country that are fuelling India’s ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub, giving a fillip to creation of jobs and getting the economy on the fast track.”

“The VRV Asia Pacific, which designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment, manufactured and supplied a large storage tank with a Liquid nitrogen (LIN) shield to Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO as an import substitute. To fight the Covid pandemic some of our units, Pals Plush, VRV Asia Pacific, Vital Paper and TIL Healthcare have been producing quality healthcare products, ranging from high quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to lifesaving drugs to emergency Hospital Bed to medical oxygen cylinders. Sri City industrial community looks forward to take part in every such initiatives.” he added.